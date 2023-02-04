High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 3, 2023)
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The weather may have been cold throughout the region, but action continues to heat up on the hardwood during the final month of play!
Boys
Teays Valley Christian (WV) vs. Wesley Christian, score not reported
Pike Central 49, Westside (WV) 40
Tug Valley (WV) 62, Belfry 49
Breathitt County 54, Letcher Central 53
Betsy Layne 69, Lawrence County 63
Corbin 82, Knox Central 35
Estill County 70, Lee County 58
Harlan County 76, Pulaski County 71
Magoffin County 70, Martin County 58
Bell County 69, Middlesboro 53
North Laurel 90, Jackson County 47
East Ridge vs. Pikeville, score not reported
Owsley County vs. Powell County, score not reported
Floyd Central 85, Prestonsburg 59
Red Bird 56, Cordia 37
Somerset 67, Southwestern 43
Barbourville 78, Somerset Christian 57
South Laurel 68, Whitley County 31
Williamsburg 89, Lynn Camp 82
Wolfe County 63, Jackson City 56
Girls
Martin County 56, Belfry 45
Lawrence County 64, Betsy Layne 26
Buckhorn 44, Hazard 36
Estill County 58, Lee County 21
Harlan 72, Barbourville 53
Johnson Central 44, Paintsville 39
Harlan County 55, Letcher Central 50
Lynn Camp 61, Williamsburg 57
Rockcastle County 60, Madison Southern 40
Bell County 57, Middlesboro 14
North Laurel 55, Jackson County 47
Perry Central 73, Morgan County 64
Owsley County 74, Powell County 35
Floyd Central 62, Prestonsburg 53
Cordia 24, Red Bird 17
East Ridge vs. Shelby Valley, score not reported
Southwestern 36, Somerset 29
South Laurel 71, Whitley County 31
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.