High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 3, 2023)

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The weather may have been cold throughout the region, but action continues to heat up on the hardwood during the final month of play!

Boys

Teays Valley Christian (WV) vs. Wesley Christian, score not reported

Pike Central 49, Westside (WV) 40

Tug Valley (WV) 62, Belfry 49

Breathitt County 54, Letcher Central 53

Betsy Layne 69, Lawrence County 63

Corbin 82, Knox Central 35

Estill County 70, Lee County 58

Harlan County 76, Pulaski County 71

Magoffin County 70, Martin County 58

Bell County 69, Middlesboro 53

North Laurel 90, Jackson County 47

East Ridge vs. Pikeville, score not reported

Owsley County vs. Powell County, score not reported

Floyd Central 85, Prestonsburg 59

Red Bird 56, Cordia 37

Somerset 67, Southwestern 43

Barbourville 78, Somerset Christian 57

South Laurel 68, Whitley County 31

Williamsburg 89, Lynn Camp 82

Wolfe County 63, Jackson City 56

Girls

Martin County 56, Belfry 45

Lawrence County 64, Betsy Layne 26

Buckhorn 44, Hazard 36

Estill County 58, Lee County 21

Harlan 72, Barbourville 53

Johnson Central 44, Paintsville 39

Harlan County 55, Letcher Central 50

Lynn Camp 61, Williamsburg 57

Rockcastle County 60, Madison Southern 40

Bell County 57, Middlesboro 14

North Laurel 55, Jackson County 47

Perry Central 73, Morgan County 64

Owsley County 74, Powell County 35

Floyd Central 62, Prestonsburg 53

Cordia 24, Red Bird 17

East Ridge vs. Shelby Valley, score not reported

Southwestern 36, Somerset 29

South Laurel 71, Whitley County 31

