Faith through the fire and flood: Letcher County family loses home twice in six months

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Quillen family was one of many impacted by the floods that hit the region in July 2022.

Their Letcher County home was under water, overwhelming Regina Quillen, who has lived there her entire life.

“My mother was born at the top of that lot up there,” she said. “So, this has been in my family for hundreds of years.”

As the community stepped up to help in the days following the flood, progress seemed to be in the future.

“It just destroyed everything. So, we were rebuilding the home,” said Quillen. “I was hoping I’d be in it now.”

In January, that progress went up in flames as a fire tore through the home.

“My dad was murdered in 2006. And I know it doesn’t make sense, but losing the house makes me feel like I’ve lost him again,” said Quillen. “I’m not very materialistic, you know, as far as just having the house. It’s all the other things- just the sentimental things. It’s the memories and not being able to go back home again.”

Now, with nothing left on the land, aside from a small building and piles of debris, the family is looking at starting over. The only thing saved from the blaze was the top portion of a china cabinet, a sewing machine, and a gun cabinet, all damaged in some way by the flames.

The family created an online fundraiser and, just like after the floods, have been surprised by the outpouring of love.

Now, though they have no idea what tomorrow holds for their property, Quillen says they are blessed with what they have.

“I still don’t know what I’m gonna do. But I know that He has a plan,” said Quillen. “This is still home. The house is gone, but it’s still home.”

