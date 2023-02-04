Appalachian Horse Project continues to expand its work with free-roaming horses

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Horse Project has made a mission of caring for free-roaming horses over the years.

“Any time our vehicles pull up, they know they’re about to get snacks, but most of them that we do feed frequently, they have learned to come up and they do enjoy attention from people,” Appalachian Horse Project Executive Director Shauneece Brandenburg said.

That attention includes regular visits from veterinarians. APH works with vets to provide the horses with healthy minerals and other necessities.

“We have vaccinated several of these free roaming horses. We also had some vets that volunteered their time to go out to a lot of people in the flooded areas to vaccinate their horses on their farms as well,” Shauneece Brandenburg said.

After the July flood, Appalachian Horse Project took the initiative to expand beyond just wild horses and use their resources to help everyone.

“With the flood, we felt like we really needed to support all the horse owners in these communities,” Brandenburg said.

The free-roaming horses can be seen in nine different counties. Brandenburg recommended calling local animal control any time a horse is on the roads or trapped somewhere.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Williamsburg Police Department Facebook
Kentucky woman sentenced to 5 years in prison on drug trafficking charges
Eastern Ky. county considering eminent domain of property
Eastern Ky. county considering eminent domain of property
Pedestrian crash
Person killed in Pike County crash, U.S. 23 reopened
Troy L. Johnson
Sheriff: Man arrested for trafficking fentanyl
U.S. 23 shut down near Allen because of a trooper-involved shooting.
Man identified in Floyd County trooper-involved shooting

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Mild start to the week, rain chances return later
Powell County boy prepares for life after cancer
Powell County boy prepares for life after chemo
James and Maryann Hendrix hope to fill a void in southern Kentucky by opening the London...
Family seeks to open children’s museum in London
Annista Peck, three-year-old in Breathitt County, needs kidney transplant.
Breathitt County three-year-old looking for a kidney transplant
Junior's Hibachi
Junior’s Hibachi set to open new restaurant