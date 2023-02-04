VIDEO: U.S. downs Chinese balloon off Carolina coast

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The United States downed the Chinese balloon off the Carolina coast Saturday afternoon.

The balloon traversed sensitive military sites across North America and became the latest flashpoint in tensions between Washington and Beijing.

An operation is underway to recover the debris.

It had been flying at about 60,000 feet and estimated to be about the size of three school buses.

Before the downing, President Joe Biden had said earlier Saturday, “We’re going to take care of it,” when asked by reporters about the balloon. The Federal Aviation Administration and Coast Guard worked to clear the airspace and water below.

This is a developing story.

