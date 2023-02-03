WATCH: WYMT Game of the Week: Whitley County vs. South Laurel Doubleheader

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Our action-packed end to the work week rolls along on the WYMT Game of the Week as we present our second doubleheader in as many days!

Friday night’s games feature the Whitley County Colonels traveling up I-75 to take on the South Laurel. The girls game is scheduled to tip off at 6:00 p.m., with the boys scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m.

You can watch all the action on our second channel Heroes & Icons. You can find H&I on Spectrum London channel 307, and always over-the-air on channel 57.2. You can also catch all the action on WYMT.com and in the livestream player above!

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.