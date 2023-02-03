Security stops student from bringing loaded gun into Lexington high school

By WKYT News Staff and Jeremy Tombs
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A loaded gun was found Friday morning at a Lexington high school.

According to an email sent by school officials to parents, the gun was found at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School.

School officials say the gun was found by security while checking a student’s bag as they were entering the building through metal detectors.

FCPS police took immediate possession of the weapon without incident and took the student into custody.

The student is being charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.

This is now the fourth incident this academic year involving a firearm on FCPS school grounds. Two other students were arrested in the fall, one at Frederick Douglass and the other at Henry Clay, on unlawfully bringing a gun onto school property charges.

Superintendent Demetrus Liggins says the student in question will also face additional disciplinary action from the school, in line with their code of conduct.

FCPS officials held a press conference Friday afternoon about what happened:

FCPS press conference

UPDATE: FCPS officials hold press conference after they say a student brought a loaded gun to school. More >> https://bit.ly/3RLb83v

Posted by WKYT on Friday, February 3, 2023

