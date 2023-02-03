‘Russell doesn’t quit’: Pikeville PD officer returns to work following severe on-duty injury

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Police Department (PPD) Cpt. Russell Blankenship was involved in a foot pursuit in June 2022. During the foot pursuit, his career would be forever changed.

While several officers were serving an arrest warrant, a suspect attempted to flee on foot. During the chase, Cpt. Blankenship stepped in a ditch and was injured.

“I thought he broke his leg at first,” said Pikeville PD PIO Tony Conn, who was on the scene that day. “That’s how loud the sound was from his foot. I knew he was hurt.”

Cpt. Blankenship first thought he had only suffered a severe ankle sprain, but doctors soon found that it was much worse than anticipated.

“It ended up a little more than that,” said Cpt. Blankenship. “We had it checked out, a MRI, and it ended up being, I tore a tendon and ruptured a couple of ligaments in my ankle.”

Doctors also told Cpt. Blankenship that this injury could prevent him from ever putting on his uniform again.

“A lot of people, a lot of individuals would have just quit and went home,” said Conn, “Dut Russell doesn’t do that. Russell doesn’t quit.”

Cpt. Blankenship soon after underwent reconstructive surgery and months of rehabilitation for his injury.

“The recovery process was a lot slower than what I thought it was going to be,” said Cpt. Blankenship. “A lot of therapy. I mean, I was off almost six months with it and a lot of that, probably half of that, was non-weight bearing.”

On Monday, just two days before his 39th birthday, Cpt. Blankenship returned to his post to serve his community. Beating all odds.

“When I got hired here, I signed on and said I would never leave this place and I’m going to get my 20 years in, if possible,” said Cpt. Blankenship. “I owe it to the community, I owe it to myself, and my family and friends.”

Conn also added that losing an officer like Cpt. Blankenship left a void at the department, but it is amazing to have him back.

