Republican candidate for governor Kelly Craft visits SEKY

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - “Kelly Craft for Governor” signs filled the Knox County Courthouse along with Eastern Kentuckians eager to hear from the former United Nations Ambassador.

Craft praised the resiliency of people in the region after the July flood.

“I mean, we were there very quickly right after the flooding happened. You know, my husband’s from Perry County, and that area is very near and dear to our hearts,” GOP candidate Kelly Craft said.

Housing in the area was also a topic of concern for Craft, especially after the flood destroyed so many homes.

“What we need to do is we really need to reach out to all the experts, and understanding where is best to build to prevent families from losing their homes,” she said.

Addiction has also played a role in hurting the region, especially with the increase of fentanyl in the area.

Kelly Craft said everyone has to play a role in overcoming substance abuse.

“We have to engage our coaches, our teachers, our doctors, our nurses, our ministers, our other houses of faith. We have to engage everyone,” she said.

Craft also said she hopes her experience as a leader, not a career politician, will get Kentuckians to vote for her as the person to tackle those issues.

“I have created jobs in the state of Kentucky and outside of the state. I’m a non-career politician. So, I’m not looking at this race to pursue my next title or my next position,” she said.

Knox County leaders said they are glad candidates in the race for governor are recognizing their area.

