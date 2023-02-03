Police: No serious injuries following incident involving child at Wayne County elementary school

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - First responders were called to a Wayne County school Friday morning following a report of a student being hit by a car.

Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said it happened in the parking lot of Walker Elementary School in Monticello.

We’re told the student was knocked to the ground, but was not seriously injured.

They were taken to the hospital for observation, just as a precaution.

