Police: No serious injuries following incident involving child at Wayne County elementary school

Photo Courtesy: Monticello Fire Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Monticello Fire Department Facebook(Monticello Fire Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - First responders were called to a Wayne County school Friday morning following a report of a student being hit by a car.

Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said it happened in the parking lot of Walker Elementary School in Monticello.

We’re told the student was knocked to the ground, but was not seriously injured.

They were taken to the hospital for observation, just as a precaution.

