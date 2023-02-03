Part of major road shut down in Floyd County due to law enforcement related incident

(file)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story out of Floyd County.

Officials with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office say U.S. 23 is closed between Route 80 and the intersection of KY 1428 at Allen.

Traffic is being re-routed along Alternate Route 1428.

Sheriff John Hunt tells WYMT is that the road is going to be closed for some time and he called it a “law enforcement related incident”. We are told Kentucky State Police is in charge of the investigation and any other information will have to close from them.

We have a reporter on the way to the scene.

