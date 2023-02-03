Milder air on the way for the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been a chilly conclusion to the work week around the mountains, but fear not! Not only is sunshine on the way back as we head through the weekend, we’ll even see milder temperatures with highs back above normal.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Quiet weather looks to continue as we head through the rest of tonight and into the weekend as high pressure continues its hold on the region. That means chilly temperatures on the way tonight as we see lows plummet into the upper teens in many spots thanks to the cold air overhead.

That high pressure remains in control, but starts to move east as we head into Saturday. The sunshine continues into Saturday as temperatures moderate back near normal in the middle 40s for a daytime high. The mostly clear skies continue into tonight as high pressure stays in place. That will allow temperatures to plummet into the teens overnight. Cold? Yes...but it can only go up from here!

The Weekend and Beyond

The trend of plentiful sunshine continues as we head through our weekend as well, and with high pressure scooting to the east, we’ll bring milder air in to boot! To be sure, it will be chilly but sunny to start on Saturday, but southerly winds will help bring in milder air as we work through the day. We’ll end up back in the middle to upper 40s for daytime highs. The sunshine continues on Sunday as we bring temperatures back above 50° for a daytime high! Overnight lows stay in the middle 30s as well.

The warmth continues as we bring a few more clouds into the mix on Monday, that’s ahead of showery weather that could move in as soon as Tuesday night and stick in place on Wednesday. We’ll stay mild with the rain showers in play as highs stay in the upper 50s to near 60°. Even as showers move out toward the end of next week, we’ll stay above average with highs in the middle and upper 50s.

