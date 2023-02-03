KY Transportation Secretary issues order to lift poultry, livestock shipping restrictions

Severe winter weather has caused supply chain delays
Jim Gray
Jim Gray(KYTC website)
By Will Whaley
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has signed an official order to temporarily suspend certain restrictions on motor carriers that will be engaged in transporting livestock feed and live poultry.

“Severe winter weather across the nation has caused transportation delays that have contributed to a tightening supply of livestock feed, particularly poultry feed, and live poultry for processing,” Secretary Gray said. “This order is to help resolve those distribution and delivery problems.”

The order is effective through 12:01 a.m. EST on March 2.

It temporarily relieves commercial drivers from maximum driving times and weigh station stops if transporting feed and live poultry.

To ensure the safety of the traveling public, carriers must comply with safety requirements and have a copy of the order in the truck cab if operating under the authority of the official order.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 15 back open after deadly crash
Name released in fatal Breathitt County crash
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Cracked windshield leads to multiple charges for Kentucky woman
Several winning lottery tickets sold in EKY in the last few days, including $2 million winner in Harlan
Students safe after reported bomb threat at EKY middle school, superintendent says
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer

Latest News

Teacher shortages are often a topic of conversation at the state capitol. With many open and...
Kentucky Republican Party disputes Beshear’s teacher shortage numbers
Eastern Ky. county considering eminent domain of property
Eastern Ky. county considering eminent domain of property
Dr. Steven Stack talks with WYMT about end of COVID-19 emergency declaration
Eastern Kentucky University is embroiled in a disagreement with the state over electronic signs...
EKU, KYTC embroiled in disagreement over electronic signs on campus
FBI Louisville tells WKYT they are aware of the situation and “is evaluating the facts and...
Child porn posted to social media of Ky. gubernatorial candidate’s running mate