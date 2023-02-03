Keys to the bluegrass kingdom, music legend gifts tour bus to Sevierville musician

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevierville musician in the bluegrass band The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, C.J. Lewandowski, was gifted a tour bus by bluegrass legend Bobby Osborne, 91, of The Osborne Brothers.

Lewandowski said he knew they had a great friendship but never anticipated they were close enough for Osborne to gift him his tour bus. Osborne and Lewandowski first met backstage at a bluegrass festival.

He explained that he spoke with Osborne one day and told him he no longer tours that much and would like to give him the bus as a gift.

“He said, ‘I know it’s in good hands,’” Lewandowski said.

The bus has a small living area with two long seats for more than six people to sit, a small bathroom with a shower and enough room for seven people to sleep.

According to Lewandowski, he planned to make minor changes but still keep it the same to honor his mentor.

“It’s going to be a slightly more crimson color, a more of a ruby red,” Lewandowski said.

Lewandowski told WVLT News which song he’ll play first inside the bus.

“Ruby! Ruby is going to be the first song that’s played,” Lewandowski said.

A song titled “Ruby, Are You Mad” became one of The Osborne Brothers’ biggest hits.

You can learn more about Lewandowski’s band by visiting The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys official wesbite.

