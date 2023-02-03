Kentucky women’s basketball falls to top-ranked South Carolina

Kentucky guard Robyn Benton, left, strips the ball from South Carolina forward Laeticia Amihere...
Kentucky guard Robyn Benton, left, strips the ball from South Carolina forward Laeticia Amihere (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)(Nell Redmond | AP)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WYMT) - Despite a strong night from Robyn Benton, Kentucky women’s basketball team lost at No. 1 South Carolina 87-69 on Thursday night at Colonial Life Arena.

Benton lead all scorers in the game with 24 and had help from Maddie Sherr and Blair Green who added in 11 points each.

UK struggled in the paint, giving up 62 points and 50 rebounds.

Despite the loss, Kentucky hung around for much of the game and proved to be a tougher test for the Gamecocks then in their first meeting.

Kentucky women’s basketball will be back Thursday, Feb. 9, versus Alabama. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Kentucky against South Carolina Box Score
Kentucky against South Carolina Box Score(Statbroadcast)

