Kentucky woman sentenced to 5 years in prison on drug trafficking charges

Photo Courtesy: Williamsburg Police Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Williamsburg Police Department Facebook(Williamsburg Police Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Whitley County woman will spend five years behind bars for her role in a drug trafficking case.

In a post on the Williamsburg Police Department’s Facebook page, officials say Cara Lawson, 34, of Williamsburg was convicted back in January in the case and the sentence was recently handed down.

The case stems from a joint investigation between WPD and the DEA in London from January until March of 2022.

Lawson is one of six defendants in two separate drug trafficking investigations.

She was convicted on two counts of trafficking in meth, one count of trafficking fentanyl, and one count of promoting contraband. The original sentence was 5 years on each count, which would have been 20 years, but she was ordered to serve them concurrently, which means she will spend 5 years total in prison.

The other defendants are still awaiting trial.

No word on where Lawson will serve her sentence.

