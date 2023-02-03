Kentucky Republican Party disputes Beshear’s teacher shortage numbers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Teacher shortages are often a topic of conversation at the state capitol. With many open and vacant teaching positions in the state, both sides of the aisle are looking ahead to come up with better solutions.

Governor Beshear said the state was down nearly 11,000 teachers, a number pulled from the government side, Kentucky Educator Placement Service.

“Really, the number is closer to 1,700, and so I think we need to make sure we’re talking with facts and realities when it comes to actually addressing problems,” said Sean Southard with the Republican Party of Kentucky. “We know that over the course of the last few years with the pandemic and the learning loss that occurred that there’s a problem, so I think republicans are committed to working to address those problems.”

Southard says there are all different job openings; when you go to the KEPS site, it shows more than just teacher openings.

However, Governor Beshear told us that even though numbers continuously change, they were provided that number by the Department of Education.

“Teacher shortages are measured at the beginning of a school year as you go into it,” said Governor Beshear. “That number of 11,000 was provided by the Department of Education. Now, during a year, you’re able to fill some, but some you have subs in, some you’re filling with people that aren’t certified in the subject they are teaching. Our teacher shortage is significant.”

There will be a House Standing Committee on Education meeting on February 7th, where a number of education officials and speakers will be talking about teacher shortages.

KEA officials also say there are around 11,000 openings for all school staff, not just teachers.

