High School boys’ and girls’ basketball scores from around the mountains, February 2, 2023
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:35 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the latest scores from around the mountains!
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Bell County, 65, White Academy (Harrogate), TN, 41
Harlan County, 68, Harlan, 62
Hazard, 67, Letcher County Central, 61
Johnson Central, 54, Paintsville, 53 (overtime)
Leslie County, 96, Buckhorn, 50
Pike County Central, 73, Phelps, 41
Williamsburg, 75, Knoxville Ambassadors (Knoxville), TN, 71
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Belfry, 61, Betsy Layne, 46
Harlan County, 64, Harlan, 49
Leslie County, 49, North Laurel, 43
Magoffin County, 52, Breathitt County 47
Pike County Central, 87, Phelps, 48
Williamsburg, 59, Knoxville Ambassadors (Knoxville), TN, 36
