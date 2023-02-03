High School boys’ and girls’ basketball scores from around the mountains, February 2, 2023

KHSAA suspends spiring sports with basketball tournaments still not canceled.
KHSAA suspends spiring sports with basketball tournaments still not canceled.(WSAZ)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:35 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the latest scores from around the mountains!

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Bell County, 65, White Academy (Harrogate), TN, 41

Harlan County, 68, Harlan, 62

Hazard, 67, Letcher County Central, 61

Johnson Central, 54, Paintsville, 53 (overtime)

Leslie County, 96, Buckhorn, 50

Pike County Central, 73, Phelps, 41

Williamsburg, 75, Knoxville Ambassadors (Knoxville), TN, 71

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Belfry, 61, Betsy Layne, 46

Harlan County, 64, Harlan, 49

Leslie County, 49, North Laurel, 43

Magoffin County, 52, Breathitt County 47

Pike County Central, 87, Phelps, 48

Williamsburg, 59, Knoxville Ambassadors (Knoxville), TN, 36

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 15 back open after deadly crash
Name released in fatal Breathitt County crash
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Cracked windshield leads to multiple charges for Kentucky woman
Several winning lottery tickets sold in EKY in the last few days, including $2 million winner in Harlan
Students safe after reported bomb threat at EKY middle school, superintendent says
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer

Latest News

Kentucky guard Robyn Benton, left, strips the ball from South Carolina forward Laeticia Amihere...
Kentucky women’s basketball falls to top-ranked South Carolina
High School Basketball in the Mountains - February 2, 2023
High School Basketball in the Mountains - February 2, 2023
Doubleheader WYMT Game of the Week between Harlan County and Harlan.
Harlan County sweeps road doubleheader at Harlan
Aba Selm commits to Kentucky
Kentucky lands 3-star offensive tackle