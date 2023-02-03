Hazard drug store to close

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One pharmacy in Perry County will be closing its doors at the end of this month.

Customers of the CVS at 30 S. KY-15 off the Hazard Bypass received text messages Friday afternoon that the store would be closing on March 1.

WYMT reached out CVS to about the closing and in a statement officials with the drug store chain confirmed that the store would close on March 1 and that all prescriptions would be transferred to the CVS at 102 Village Lane. All employees are also being offered comparable roles within the company.

You can read the full statement below.

We’ve made the difficult decision to close our store at 30 S. Kentucky Highway 15 in Hazard on March 1. All prescriptions will be transferred to the nearby CVS Pharmacy at 102 Village Lane to ensure that patients continue to have uninterrupted access to pharmacy care. Patients can always choose to fill their prescriptions at any CVS Pharmacy, or the pharmacy of their choice, if another is more convenient. All employees are being offered comparable roles within the company. Maintaining access to pharmacy services in the communities we serve is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions. Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community. Our teams will continue to provide the community with outstanding service at our remaining CVS Pharmacy in Hazard. We also offer prescription home delivery service to eligible patients through CVS.com and the CVS Pharmacy app to provide additional convenient access to medications.

