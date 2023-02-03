Hazard drug store to close

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One pharmacy in Perry County will be closing its doors at the end of this month.

Customers of the CVS at 30 S. KY-15 off the Hazard Bypass received text messages Friday afternoon that the store would be closing on March 1.

WYMT reached out CVS to about the closing and in a statement officials with the drug store chain confirmed that the store would close on March 1 and that all prescriptions would be transferred to the CVS at 102 Village Lane. All employees are also being offered comparable roles within the company.

You can read the full statement below.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 15 back open after deadly crash
Name released in fatal Breathitt County crash
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Cracked windshield leads to multiple charges for Kentucky woman
Several winning lottery tickets sold in EKY in the last few days, including $2 million winner in Harlan
Students safe after reported bomb threat at EKY middle school, superintendent says
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer

Latest News

Floyd County Incident - 6:00 p.m.
Floyd County Incident - 6:00 p.m.
Eminent Domain - 4:00 p.m.
Eminent Domain - 4:00 p.m.
Floyd County Incident - 5:30 p.m.
Floyd County Incident - 5:30 p.m.
COVID Policy Ending - 4:30 p.m.
COVID Policy Ending - 4:30 p.m.
COVID Policy Ending - 5:30 p.m.
COVID Policy Ending - 5:30 p.m.