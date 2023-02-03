Hazard drug store to close

Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One pharmacy in Perry County will be closing its doors at the end of this month.
Customers of the CVS at 30 S. KY-15 off the Hazard Bypass received text messages Friday afternoon that the store would be closing on March 1.
WYMT reached out CVS to about the closing and in a statement officials with the drug store chain confirmed that the store would close on March 1 and that all prescriptions would be transferred to the CVS at 102 Village Lane. All employees are also being offered comparable roles within the company.