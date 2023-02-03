Harris Phelps signs with Centre

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the best running backs in Paintsville history is on to the next level.

Harris Phelps made it official on Friday, signing his letter of intent with Centre College. The Tiger running back exploded last season with 1,527 rushing yards and 23 all-purpose touchdowns.

Phelps helped lead the Tigers in 2020 to their first-ever state championship, earning MVP of the championship game against Kentucky Country Day.

