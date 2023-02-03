Harris Phelps signs with Centre

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By John Lowe
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the best running backs in Paintsville history is on to the next level.

Harris Phelps made it official on Friday, signing his letter of intent with Centre College. The Tiger running back exploded last season with 1,527 rushing yards and 23 all-purpose touchdowns.

Phelps helped lead the Tigers in 2020 to their first-ever state championship, earning MVP of the championship game against Kentucky Country Day.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 15 back open after deadly crash
Name released in fatal Breathitt County crash
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Cracked windshield leads to multiple charges for Kentucky woman
Several winning lottery tickets sold in EKY in the last few days, including $2 million winner in Harlan
Students safe after reported bomb threat at EKY middle school, superintendent says
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer

Latest News

Marc Warren was one of four Corbin football players to sign NLIs on Friday.
Four Corbin football players sign to play in college
WYMT Game of the Week Doubleheader: Whitley County vs. South Laurel
WYMT Game of the Week Whitley County vs. South Laurel
WATCH: WYMT Game of the Week: Whitley County vs. South Laurel Doubleheader
KHSAA suspends spiring sports with basketball tournaments still not canceled.
High School boys’ and girls’ basketball scores from around the mountains, February 2, 2023