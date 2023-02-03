Four Corbin football players sign to play in college

By John Lowe
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a good day to be a Redhound.

Four outgoing Corbin football players made their commitment to the sport official, signing their national letters of intent to play in college.

Brody Wells and Jacob Baker signed with Eastern Kentucky, Marc Warren signed with the University of the Cumberlands and Eli Bolton signed with Georgetown College.

