Eastern Ky. county considering eminent domain of property

By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County Attorney Tim Bates sent a letter to Western Pocahontas Properties on Monday.

The letter stated the Knott County Fiscal Court wants to buy more than 1300 acres of land near the Knott County Sportsplex to build homes for flood survivors.

”The state has engaged them in a discussion with purchasing this property, and there is no deal that’s in place, this has been going on since September,” said Bates.

So far, Bates said the county has not heard back from Western Pocahontas Properties. He said the county fiscal court wants to sit down and have what he calls good-faith negotiations to purchase the land.

The property’s taxable value is $2.5 million.

”If they can’t work out with them, they are willing to condemn the property and let a jury, let the court system determine what fair market value is,” he said.

The county has not filed the lawsuit yet to begin the process of obtaining the land using eminent domain. Bates said he is giving the company time to respond.

”As a county, we need to have our history written by us, instead of having our history written for us,” he said. “That’s what we are doing, the state has tried to acquire this property, that’s my understanding,” Bates added. “We don’t know what the purchase price or negations have led to.”

WYMT reached out to a Land Resources Manager with Western Pocahontas Properties. We have not heard back.

