Decisions loom for pandemic-era Medicaid enrollees

MGN image
MGN image(Source: Medicaid)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentuckians who signed up for Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic will soon need to shop around to maintain health coverage.

He said Thursday that his administration will help people through the transition.

Beshear estimates that during the global health crisis, about a quarter-million Kentuckians enrolled in Medicaid, a federal and state healthcare program for poor and disabled people.

Last year, Congress told states they could start removing ineligible people in April.

Beshear predicts some Kentuckians will continue qualifying for Medicaid, while he says others will transition into Medicare or private health insurance coverage.

