Cold Friday ahead, but much nicer weekend is on the way

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a cold start to the end of the week, temperatures soar to well above average this weekend. Enjoy the sunshine!

Today and Tonight

A few flurries may be around for some this morning, but I think the big story is the chill. Most of us will wake up in the 20s with a few clouds. The sun will quickly make an appearance, but it will not do much for our temperatures today. We will only top out in the low 30s for highs.

Mostly clear skies tonight take us back down into the teens for overnight lows.

Weekend Forecast

Both weekend days look amazing with a mix of sun and clouds both days. Highs will turn warmer, topping out in the mid to upper 40s on Saturday and getting into the mid to upper 50s on Sunday. We’ll see a few clouds around both nights which will only drop us into the mid to upper 30s. All in all, not a bad weekend for early February.

Extended Forecast

We will start next week on a dry and fairly mild note with highs topping out in the mid to upper 50s again on Monday. I think we start Tuesday dry, but rain chances will return by the evening hours. We should still top out around 60 before the rain rolls in.

Scattered shower chances continue for most of next week, but temperatures stay in the mid to upper 50s and could even get back close to 60 by the end of next week.

