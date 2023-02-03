APCC hosts ‘GiveLife’ virtual event to assist mothers across Appalachia

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Pregnancy Care Center (APCC) hosted its annual “GiveLife” event on Thursday evening in Pikeville.

The event is typically an in-person banquet centered around raising money for the APCC to assist with the center’s programs and other expenses.

This year, the event was mostly virtual, but members of the APCC’s board, committee, local officials, as well as Kentucky State Senator Phillip Wheeler were in attendance, with U.S. Senator Rand Paul attending virtual as a guest speaker.

The event was forced to go virtual due to constraints after the July floods, where APCC was one of many who helped families recover from the disaster.

“So, this year with all the flooding I just felt like that we really just probably couldn’t do a live banquet,” said APCC Executive Director Kay Hammond.

Despite the event looking a bit different this time around, GiveLife was able to surpass its goal of $35,000.

“We were able to raise, I just received another check, so we have raised $36,000,” Hammond said following the event.

Hammond also added she would like to thank everyone who made the event possible and all those who donated to help Appalachian women and mothers.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.