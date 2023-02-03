APCC hosts ‘GiveLife’ virtual event to assist mothers across Appalachia

The event was mostly virtual, but members of the APCC board, committee, as well as local,...
The event was mostly virtual, but members of the APCC board, committee, as well as local, state, and federal officials were in attendance or attended virtually.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Pregnancy Care Center (APCC) hosted its annual “GiveLife” event on Thursday evening in Pikeville.

The event is typically an in-person banquet centered around raising money for the APCC to assist with the center’s programs and other expenses.

This year, the event was mostly virtual, but members of the APCC’s board, committee, local officials, as well as Kentucky State Senator Phillip Wheeler were in attendance, with U.S. Senator Rand Paul attending virtual as a guest speaker.

The event was forced to go virtual due to constraints after the July floods, where APCC was one of many who helped families recover from the disaster.

“So, this year with all the flooding I just felt like that we really just probably couldn’t do a live banquet,” said APCC Executive Director Kay Hammond.

Despite the event looking a bit different this time around, GiveLife was able to surpass its goal of $35,000.

“We were able to raise, I just received another check, so we have raised $36,000,” Hammond said following the event.

Hammond also added she would like to thank everyone who made the event possible and all those who donated to help Appalachian women and mothers.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Cracked windshield leads to multiple charges for Kentucky woman
Highway 15 back open after deadly crash
Name released in fatal Breathitt County crash
8th grader killed in Floyd County crash
Officials are looking for Angelia Satterfield. They say she was last seen Monday, January 23rd...
Missing woman found dead
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says

Latest News

Juvenile Justice System - 6:00 p.m.
Juvenile Justice System - 6:00 p.m.
John Hall - 6:00 p.m.
John Hall - 6:00 p.m.
Rand Paul - 4:00 p.m.
Rand Paul - 4:00 p.m.
Juvenile Justice System - 4:30 p.m.
Juvenile Justice System - 4:30 p.m.
Rand Paul - 6:00 p.m.