WYMT Game of the Week: Harlan County vs. Harlan Doubleheader

By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - It is an action-packed close to the work week in the mountains on the WYMT Game of the Week as we present the first of two doubleheaders on the schedule.

Thursday night’s games feature the Harlan County Black Bears traveling the short distance to take on the Harlan Green Dragons. The girls game is scheduled to tip off at 6:00 p.m., with the boys scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m.

You can watch all the action on our second channel Heroes & Icons. You can find H&I on Harlan Community Television channel 11, and always over-the-air on channel 57.2. You can also catch all the action on WYMT.com and in the livestream player above!

