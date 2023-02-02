Winter mess clearing out today, drier conditions carry us into the next few days

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our neighbors in the southern counties could still see a few issues today, but for most of the region, clouds will be the name of the game.

Today and Tonight

We could see a little bit of everything this morning, including some snowflakes, wintry mix or freezing rain. Most of the impacts will be felt south of the Hal Rogers Parkway/Highway 80 corridor, but stay on alert across the region. Some slick roads are possible. Be especially wary of bridges, overpasses and roads in the higher elevations.

If there is enough moisture left by the time temperatures climb into the low 40s, we could see a stray shower or some sprinkles linger into the early afternoon hours. We will start out in the upper 20s and low 30s and get close to 40 this afternoon. Skies look to stay mainly cloudy.

Tonight, we start to clear those skies out, albeit slowly. Lows should drop into the mid to upper 20s.

Extended Forecast

Y’all ready to see some sunshine? I know I am. That’s what we’re going to see Friday afternoon and it should linger all the way into early next week. It will be mixed with a few clouds at times, but the best story is the climbing temperature trend! While Friday will still be chilly, with highs in the low 30s and lows in the upper teens, starting Saturday, we make a run at the upper 40s for highs and could be in the upper 50s by Monday! Lows will still be in the mid to upper 30s at night through that same period.

Tuesday is our next best chance of rain and it’s not a great one. Our mild temperature trend, especially for this time of the year will continue though. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 50s and even close to 60 for most of next week.

The forecast, at least by the numbers, sounds like Punxsutawney Phil might see his shadow today! We’ll have to wait and see what he says.

Stay tuned!

