Well-known Martin funeral director John C. Hall Jr. dies

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Martin native John C. Hall Jr. has died. He was 75.

Hall is well-known for his role at the Hall Funeral Home, where he was the co-owner, funeral director and embalmer.

In his obituary, Hall is said to have been a lover of all things Martin, Ky, where he was from. He loved the Martin Purple Flash, high school basketball, Bluegrass music, “Country Cookin’” and Eastern Kentucky in general.

Hall’s family said he had a passion for helping students attend college. So, to keep that passion alive, the family is asking that memorial contributions be made to the WYMT Mountain Classic Scholarship Fund.

The funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 4 at 1:00 p.m. in the Hall Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation is from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

You can read his whole obit here.

For more information about how you can donate to the WYMT Mountain Classic Scholarship Fund, call Edna Eldridge at (606) 436-5757 or email edna.eldridge@wymt.com.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Cracked windshield leads to multiple charges for Kentucky woman
8th grader killed in Floyd County crash
Highway 15 back open after deadly crash
Highway 15 back open after deadly crash
Officials are looking for Angelia Satterfield. They say she was last seen Monday, January 23rd...
Missing woman found dead
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says

Latest News

Juvenile Justice System - 6:00 p.m.
Juvenile Justice System - 6:00 p.m.
John Hall - 6:00 p.m.
John Hall - 6:00 p.m.
Rand Paul - 4:00 p.m.
Rand Paul - 4:00 p.m.
Juvenile Justice System - 4:30 p.m.
Juvenile Justice System - 4:30 p.m.
Rand Paul - 6:00 p.m.