Well-known Martin funeral director John C. Hall Jr. dies

MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Martin native John C. Hall Jr. has died. He was 75.

Hall is well-known for his role at the Hall Funeral Home, where he was the co-owner, funeral director and embalmer.

In his obituary, Hall is said to have been a lover of all things Martin, Ky, where he was from. He loved the Martin Purple Flash, high school basketball, Bluegrass music, “Country Cookin’” and Eastern Kentucky in general.

Hall’s family said he had a passion for helping students attend college. So, to keep that passion alive, the family is asking that memorial contributions be made to the WYMT Mountain Classic Scholarship Fund.

The funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 4 at 1:00 p.m. in the Hall Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation is from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

You can read his whole obit here.

For more information about how you can donate to the WYMT Mountain Classic Scholarship Fund, call Edna Eldridge at (606) 436-5757 or email edna.eldridge@wymt.com.

