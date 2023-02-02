Students safe after reported bomb threat at EKY middle school, superintendent says

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Louisa Middle School students are back in class following a bomb threat Thursday morning.

In a news release, Lawrence County Schools Superintendent Dr. Robbie Fletcher said the school administration received an anonymous call about the bomb threat.

He said students and staff were evacuated and multiple police agencies were called to the school.

After a search of the building, students were given the “all-clear” and returned to class shortly after 10:00 a.m.

The superintendent thanked the emergency agencies who responded to the middle school.

Fletcher said two text message alerts were sent to parents during that time. He said if parents did not receive a text, they should contact the office of their child’s school to have their number added to the system.

Lousia Middle School news release (Louisa Police Dept.)

