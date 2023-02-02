Several winning lottery tickets sold in EKY in the last few days, including $2 million winner in Harlan

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If you have bought a lottery ticket in the mountains in the last week, double check it. Some folks are big winners!

According to the Kentucky Lottery’s website, in the last week, six people have won and someone who bought a ticket at the Commissary in Harlan has won $2 million!

The business posted about the big win on its Facebook page.

Here are the local winners and the locations since 1-23-2023:

1-23-2023:

$50,000 500X Scratch-off

Ticket sold at Everman’s Mt Pkwy Gulf in Stanton

1-25-2023:

$20,000 Wild Numbers Scratch-off

Ticket sold at Kash Stop 2 in Salyersville

1-27-2023:

$50,000 Diamond Dazzler Scratch-off

Tickets sold at Fastop 2 in Pikeville

1-28-2023:

$50,000 Powerball

Ticket sold at Jerry’s Market in Evarts

$5,000 Keno

Ticket sold at Hindman Double Kwik #2 in Hindman

1-30-2023:

$2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler Scratch-off

Ticket sold at The Commissary in Harlan

