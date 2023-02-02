Several Pikeville Panther football players sign to play with UPIKE at the next level

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - National Signing Day is always a big event across the country, but it was an especially big day in Pikeville on Wednesday.

Several outgoing Pikeville Panthers officially signed to play football with the Bears at the University of Pikeville. Running back Blake Birchfield, linemen Peyton and Mason Sayers, Rico Perez, and Grant Scott all put pen to paper to make it official on Monday.

“I’m so glad I’m staying here. I love this place,” Birchfield said. “What Coach Fipps sold to me...you did it at the high school level for your county. Why not do it at the national level, try to win a national championship for Pikeville? So it means everything to stay home and stay in community. It’s really supportive and we’re going to try to bring it up to UPIKE with us.”

