Several Pikeville Panther football players sign to play with UPIKE at the next level

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - National Signing Day is always a big event across the country, but it was an especially big day in Pikeville on Wednesday.

Several outgoing Pikeville Panthers officially signed to play football with the Bears at the University of Pikeville. Running back Blake Birchfield, linemen Peyton and Mason Sayers, Rico Perez, and Grant Scott all put pen to paper to make it official on Monday.

“I’m so glad I’m staying here. I love this place,” Birchfield said. “What Coach Fipps sold to me...you did it at the high school level for your county. Why not do it at the national level, try to win a national championship for Pikeville? So it means everything to stay home and stay in community. It’s really supportive and we’re going to try to bring it up to UPIKE with us.”

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are looking for Angelia Satterfield. They say she was last seen Monday, January 23rd...
Missing woman found dead
Two dead in Floyd County crash, officials say
One name released after Floyd County crash kills two Monday
The family of 60-year-old Vanessa Baker have been praying for word on her whereabouts.
Woman missing since EKY flooding declared legally dead
8th grader killed in Floyd County crash
Simantha McFadden
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing person

Latest News

Kendrick Gilbert - February 1, 2023
Kendrick Gilbert - February 1, 2023
Carson Wright signs to UK - February 1, 2023
Carson Wright signs to UK - February 1, 2023
Signings to UPIKE - February 1, 2023
Signings to UPIKE - February 1, 2023
Chandler Godby signs with Georgetown - February 1, 2023
Chandler Godby signs with Georgetown - February 1, 2023
Carson Wright signs to UK - February 1, 2023
Pikeville LB signs with Kentucky