Sen. Rand Paul sits down with WYMT

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - President Joe Biden’s administration plans to end the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency on May 11.

Senator Rand Paul said he believes it should have never been issued.

”When you have a president, this actually happened under both Biden and Trump, they both declared emergencies. I’m not really for that,” he said. “I think the Congress comes together and votes on things that’s what happens in a Representative Democracy or a Constitutional Republic.”

Paul said the Public Health Emergency added to the nation’s debt.

”COVID is out there, but it’s become, over time, less dangerous,” he added. “Most people have had it, most people have had a vaccine and/or the disease or both.” “So, at this point in time, we are doing much better, we don’t need to be shutting the economy down,” he said.

With the new session underway, he will be the Republican leader on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee which handles national security and government oversight issues.

”I have met with the democratic chairman,” he said. “I am trying to convince him that we should look at the origins of the COVID virus, I think it leaked from a lab in Wuhan.” “6 million, maybe some people estimate as much as 15 million died worldwide,” he added.

Closer to home, Paul said he was impressed with the state legislature’s response to last summer’s flooding. He said he believes the federal government should prioritize its money like the state.

”Frankly, I have a lot of people come up to me in Eastern Kentucky as I travel and say, you know what, we rather the money be spent here at home than send it to Ukraine,” he said. “It’s not that I don’t have sympathy, but my responsibility is to the American people and Kentucky.”

