Pulaski County WR signs with Georgetown College

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville wasn’t the only location in the 606 with action on National Signing Day.

One of the most prolific wide receivers in the entire state, Chandler Godby, officially signed with Georgetown College Wednesday afternoon.

The honorable mention all-state wide receiver went for 1,677 yards in 2022, leading the entire state. He also scored 31 touchdowns, with 28 of them through the air. Those 28 receiving touchdown ties the all-time state record.

