Pikeville LB signs with Kentucky

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a big National Signing Day in Pikeville, with not only several Pikeville Panthers signing to play at the next level at UPIKE, but another taking his talents to Lexington.

Pikeville linebacker Carson Wright signed his letter of intent Wednesday with the University of Kentucky.

Wright led Pikeville with 140 tackles in 2022, including four quarterback sacks. One of them ultimately led to a score in the state championship game against Raceland.

”It was a big part of it because now it’s happening. I’ve just been talking about it and thinking about it for a while and now it’s official,” Wright said. “I’ll be there during the summer working out with the guys. It’ll be new, a little nervous but it should be fun.”

