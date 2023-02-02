Letcher County school systems receive grants from Partners for Rural Impact

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Schools in Letcher County received around $9 million in grants from the Partners for Rural Impact.

One is a full service community grant. It is aimed at expanding community resources for students.

The other is a promise neighborhood grant, which aims to expand academic resources for students.

Combined, they are creating dozens of jobs in Letcher County.

“They will provide wrap around service, and work to remove any obstacle or barrier that our students have in coming to school, and go as far as working on the academic side, as well as the family collaboration,” Letcher County Schools Superintendent Denise Yonts said.

After a flood that devastated communities in the county, the grants come at a near perfect time.

“When our students have so many obstacle at home. Being displaced, living in different areas. It is more important than ever that we have the ability to help those and meet those needs,” Denise Yonts said.

Letcher County Schools is not the only one receiving the grant.

Jenkins Independent Schools are also receiving a chunk of the change.

“We want our kids to live safe, healthy and happy lives as they prepare for their future. We want them to become thriving members of our community, our county and our state,” Jenkins Independent Schools Superintendent Damian Johnson said.

With graduating classes reaching up to roughly 50 students most years, expanding opportunities becomes more personal.

“We’re small, so we do have a family atmosphere. My son just graduated last year. My daughter will graduate this year. My third daughter will enroll in Kindergarten next year,” Damian Johnson said.

The Letcher County school systems are the first to receive both grants at the same time.

