Kentucky seeks to relocate historic bridge

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky transportation officials are seeking a new home for a historic bridge that’s being replaced next year.

The Georges Creek Bridge is located on Kentucky 581 in Lawrence County, though it was closed to traffic in 2019.

The Transportation Cabinet said in a statement that the Parker pony truss bridge was built in 1924 and is distinguishable by two closely set arches connected by a series of steel beams.

Officials say the bridge could be a great addition to a park or hiking trail. Interested parties should submit letters of interest and proposals for the bridge before April 7.

