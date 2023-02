HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - 3-star recruit Aba Selm committed to Kentucky football via social media, February 2, 2023.

Selm is a Independence, Kentucky native who played his High School ball at Simon Kenton.

Selm chose Kentucky over other power-five schools including Penn State, Illinois, Missouri, and Louisville.

