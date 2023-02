JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: Kentucky State Police and Jackson police told WYMT Highway 15 is back open.

Original Story:

We have a traffic alert to pass along to you.

Jackson police say Highway 15 is closed at Brewers Drive due to a deadly crash.

Kentucky State Police Post 13 dispatchers told WYMT the road is still closed.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.