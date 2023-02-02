Hearings begin for Bob Baffert’s case against Churchill Downs ban

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Testimonies have begun in the case of horse trainer Bob Baffert against Churchill Downs.

The hearing for a preliminary injunction began in federal court on Thursday afternoon, continuing a nearly two-year-long legal battle between Baffert and the racetrack following his suspension back in 2021.

If a judge rules for Baffert, it could potentially allow horses trained by him to enter the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

Baffert’s suspension came down days after his horse Medina Spirit tested positive for a banned race-day substance, betamethasone, following the 147th run of the Kentucky Derby.

The trainer filed a lawsuit in 2022 to overturn a two-year suspension from Churchill-owned racetracks, a suspension that was upheld by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

According to Baffert’s attorneys, KHRC only prohibits betamethasone if it is injected. His team has stated the betamethasone sample comes from a topical ointment used for treating a skin condition.

Outside the courtroom, Baffert was asked if he had lost his desire to run in the Kentucky Derby due to the ongoing litigation.

“I haven’t lost the desire, you know I’m horse crazy and I love Kentucky,” Baffert said. “You know, Kentucky means a lot to me and I have great memories here, Churchill and Louisville. So that has not affected me at all.”

Baffert is scheduled to take the podium on Friday.

