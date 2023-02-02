Drying out but cooling down

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a few more flurries earlier today, we are finally drying things out as we bring the curtain down on this work week. The only issue? We’re cooling things down quite a bit as well.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Northwesterly winds will continue to usher much colder air into the mountains as we head through the rest of the night tonight. As we slowly see skies clear, we’ll certainly see temperatures tumble. We’re talking back down into the 20s for many as we head into our Thursday night, so be prepared as you head out the door on Friday morning!

Friday’s looking chilly as well, even under full sunshine! High pressure briefly settles into the region as we head into the daytime hours, providing us with at least partly cloudy skies, but highs staying well below normal in the lower to middle 30s. Cold lows continue as we head into our Friday night, with clear skies and calming winds continuing to aid in dropping those temperatures back into the lower 20s and even upper teens in the outlying locations!

The Weekend and Beyond

For once, we’re looking at a complete weekend: no rain chances and a decent amount of sunshine! And we’re looking warmer to boot! Warmer air continues to surge into the mountains on the back side of high pressure scooting out of the region. We’re talking highs by Saturday back to where they should be this time of year, in the middle 40s, with lows near freezing overnight. The same on Sunday with highs back into the lower 50s as a warmer pattern takes hold through the region. Overnight lows under clear skies stay in the lower 30s.

We’ll continue to see warmer air filter in ahead of our next chance of rain for the middle of next week. We’re looking above normal Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday with highs climbing from the middle 50s back into the lower 60s. We’re dry on Monday, but showers return late Tuesday and into Wednesday as our next system works into the region. And yes, these would be rain showers since we’ll be much above normal.

