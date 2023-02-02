Drying out but cooling down

WYMT First Alert Weather
WYMT First Alert Weather(WYMT Weather)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a few more flurries earlier today, we are finally drying things out as we bring the curtain down on this work week. The only issue? We’re cooling things down quite a bit as well.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Northwesterly winds will continue to usher much colder air into the mountains as we head through the rest of the night tonight. As we slowly see skies clear, we’ll certainly see temperatures tumble. We’re talking back down into the 20s for many as we head into our Thursday night, so be prepared as you head out the door on Friday morning!

Friday’s looking chilly as well, even under full sunshine! High pressure briefly settles into the region as we head into the daytime hours, providing us with at least partly cloudy skies, but highs staying well below normal in the lower to middle 30s. Cold lows continue as we head into our Friday night, with clear skies and calming winds continuing to aid in dropping those temperatures back into the lower 20s and even upper teens in the outlying locations!

The Weekend and Beyond

For once, we’re looking at a complete weekend: no rain chances and a decent amount of sunshine! And we’re looking warmer to boot! Warmer air continues to surge into the mountains on the back side of high pressure scooting out of the region. We’re talking highs by Saturday back to where they should be this time of year, in the middle 40s, with lows near freezing overnight. The same on Sunday with highs back into the lower 50s as a warmer pattern takes hold through the region. Overnight lows under clear skies stay in the lower 30s.

We’ll continue to see warmer air filter in ahead of our next chance of rain for the middle of next week. We’re looking above normal Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday with highs climbing from the middle 50s back into the lower 60s. We’re dry on Monday, but showers return late Tuesday and into Wednesday as our next system works into the region. And yes, these would be rain showers since we’ll be much above normal.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8th grader killed in Floyd County crash
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Cracked windshield leads to multiple charges for Kentucky woman
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Officials are looking for Angelia Satterfield. They say she was last seen Monday, January 23rd...
Missing woman found dead
WYMT First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: One more showery night before better weather in sight

Latest News

Winter mess clearing out today, drier conditions carry us into the next few days
WYMT First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: One more showery night before better weather in sight
Winter photos submitted by WYMT viewers
Viewer photos of icy and wintry weather throughout the mountains
Meteorologist Cameron Aaron 6:30 a.m. Forecast - 2/1/23
Meteorologist Cameron Aaron 6:30 a.m. Forecast - 2/1/23