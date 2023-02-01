Yes, the Hazard Huddle House is coming back

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have exciting news for lovers of one Eastern Kentucky restaurant.

The Hazard Huddle House is set to reopen later this year.

The restaurant caught fire in late 2020.

Those with the restaurant told WYMT they are looking for workers in management and other store positions.

They said they will not be ready for interviews until the end of March.

If you are interested in applying, you can email sheliamaesloane44@gmail.com.

The restaurant is slated to open at the end of April.

