‘We’re like a phoenix rising out of the ashes’: EKY business reopens following flood

ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Six months following the historic flood that washed away countless businesses across the region, one Letcher County staple has reopened.

After the Isom Vendors Mall was destroyed by flood water in late July, the mall’s owners and workers did not know when they would be up and running again, but on Wednesday, the business opened its doors to welcome customers.

Those with the vendors mall said it was heartbreaking to walk into the building to see so much devastation; with more than 60 vendors losing their items and countless community members losing one of the only places to purchase discounted clothes and household essentials.

“People have low incomes in this area and they can’t afford to buy new, so they depend on these second-hand stores to live, to buy their kids clothes, to buy Christmas, birthday presents; just normal, everyday items that are needed,” said Isom Vendors Market owner Crystal Watson.

Watson said so many late nights went into restoring the building and making sure everything is as good as new. She added that they hope to grow the business to be even bigger and better than it was before the flood.

“We’re like a phoenix rising out of the ashes, and not just us, but everybody who has rebuilt from the flood,” said Watson.

The Isom Vendors Mall is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 to 6:00 and on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 to 5:00.

