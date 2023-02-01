‘We’re like a phoenix rising out of the ashes’: EKY business reopens following flood

(None)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Six months following the historic flood that washed away countless businesses across the region, one Letcher County staple has reopened.

After the Isom Vendors Mall was destroyed by flood water in late July, the mall’s owners and workers did not know when they would be up and running again, but on Wednesday, the business opened its doors to welcome customers.

Those with the vendors mall said it was heartbreaking to walk into the building to see so much devastation; with more than 60 vendors losing their items and countless community members losing one of the only places to purchase discounted clothes and household essentials.

“People have low incomes in this area and they can’t afford to buy new, so they depend on these second-hand stores to live, to buy their kids clothes, to buy Christmas, birthday presents; just normal, everyday items that are needed,” said Isom Vendors Market owner Crystal Watson.

Watson said so many late nights went into restoring the building and making sure everything is as good as new. She added that they hope to grow the business to be even bigger and better than it was before the flood.

“We’re like a phoenix rising out of the ashes, and not just us, but everybody who has rebuilt from the flood,” said Watson.

The Isom Vendors Mall is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 to 6:00 and on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 to 5:00.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are looking for Angelia Satterfield. They say she was last seen Monday, January 23rd...
Missing woman found dead
Two dead in Floyd County crash, officials say
One name released after Floyd County crash kills two Monday
The family of 60-year-old Vanessa Baker have been praying for word on her whereabouts.
Woman missing since EKY flooding declared legally dead
Winter Weather Advisory
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Weather Advisory in effect, tracking wintry mix chances
Simantha McFadden
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing person

Latest News

Sen. Mitch McConnell announces more than $3 million for statewide transportation priorities
Emergency veterinarians can be life-savers if a pet is injured, but are there any limits when...
Good Question: Is there any regulation on what veterinarians can charge for after-hours services?
Police searching for missing man in Jackson County
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Cracked windshield leads to multiple charges for Kentucky woman