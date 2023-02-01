Viewer photos of icy and wintry weather throughout the mountains

Winter photos submitted by WYMT viewers
Winter photos submitted by WYMT viewers(MGN)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Viewers throughout the mountains went to bed Tuesday night and woke up Wednesday morning with quite a layer of snow, sleet and freezing rain on top of cars, power lines, roofs and even the ground.

You can submit photos inside the WYMT First Alert Weather App, by clicking here, through our Facebook pages, or by emailing us at weather@wymt.com.

Caption

