Union clinches AAC title, NAIA berth

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - It’s becoming an annual event.

The Union Bulldogs men’s basketball team cruised past Kentucky Christian Tuesday night to clinch the Appalachian Athletic Conference championship and earn a NAIA National Tournament berth.

UC has won nine consecutive AAC titles. The Bulldogs will be back in action on Saturday on the road at Tennessee Wesleyan.

The NAIA National Tournament will begin in March.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are looking for Angelia Satterfield. They say she was last seen Monday, January 23rd...
Missing woman found dead
Two dead in Floyd County crash, officials say
One name released after Floyd County crash kills two Monday
The family of 60-year-old Vanessa Baker have been praying for word on her whereabouts.
Woman missing since EKY flooding declared legally dead
Winter Weather Advisory
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Weather Advisory in effect, tracking wintry mix chances
Icy weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: More active weather looms

Latest News

The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
High School Basketball Scoreboard (Jan. 31, 2023)
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Antonio Reeves propels Kentucky to road conference win
The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
High School Scoreboard - January 30, 2023
Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top Ten - January 30, 2023