Union clinches AAC title, NAIA berth

(WYMT) - It’s becoming an annual event.

The Union Bulldogs men’s basketball team cruised past Kentucky Christian Tuesday night to clinch the Appalachian Athletic Conference championship and earn a NAIA National Tournament berth.

UC has won nine consecutive AAC titles. The Bulldogs will be back in action on Saturday on the road at Tennessee Wesleyan.

The NAIA National Tournament will begin in March.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.