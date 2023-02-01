Sen. Mitch McConnell announces more than $3 million for statewide transportation priorities

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (WYMT) - More than $3 million in federal funding is on the way to the Commonwealth and some of it is heading here to the mountains.

On Wednesday, Sen. Mitch McConnell’s office announced where the money from the Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant will go and what it will be used for. The funding for the program came from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) that was signed into law two years ago.

“This competitive federal grant program is providing critical funding for transportation priorities in communities all across our state. This funding will support improvements for our roads while simultaneously creating jobs and providing a boost to Kentucky’s economy,” Sen. McConnell said in a news release.

Here are the list of where the money will go across the state with the local projects in bold.

RecipientAmount
Barren River Area Development District$283,867
City of Ashland$160,000
City of Corbin$166,667
City of Danville$160,000
City of Elizabethtown$200,000
Gateway Area Development District$299,614
Kentuckiana Regional Planning and Development Agency$600,000
Kentucky River Area Development District$208,265
Lake Cumberland Area Development District$237,107
Lincoln Trail Area Development District$205,779
Northern Kentucky Area Development District$183,238
Pennyrile Area Development District$268,754
Purchase Area Development District$200,000
Total$3,173,291

