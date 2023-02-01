Sen. Mitch McConnell announces more than $3 million for statewide transportation priorities

WASHINGTON D.C. (WYMT) - More than $3 million in federal funding is on the way to the Commonwealth and some of it is heading here to the mountains.

On Wednesday, Sen. Mitch McConnell’s office announced where the money from the Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant will go and what it will be used for. The funding for the program came from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) that was signed into law two years ago.

“This competitive federal grant program is providing critical funding for transportation priorities in communities all across our state. This funding will support improvements for our roads while simultaneously creating jobs and providing a boost to Kentucky’s economy,” Sen. McConnell said in a news release.

Here are the list of where the money will go across the state with the local projects in bold.

Recipient Amount Barren River Area Development District $283,867 City of Ashland $160,000 City of Corbin $166,667 City of Danville $160,000 City of Elizabethtown $200,000 Gateway Area Development District $299,614 Kentuckiana Regional Planning and Development Agency $600,000 Kentucky River Area Development District $208,265 Lake Cumberland Area Development District $237,107 Lincoln Trail Area Development District $205,779 Northern Kentucky Area Development District $183,238 Pennyrile Area Development District $268,754 Purchase Area Development District $200,000 Total $3,173,291

