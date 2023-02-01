Sen. Mitch McConnell announces more than $3 million for statewide transportation priorities
WASHINGTON D.C. (WYMT) - More than $3 million in federal funding is on the way to the Commonwealth and some of it is heading here to the mountains.
On Wednesday, Sen. Mitch McConnell’s office announced where the money from the Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant will go and what it will be used for. The funding for the program came from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) that was signed into law two years ago.
“This competitive federal grant program is providing critical funding for transportation priorities in communities all across our state. This funding will support improvements for our roads while simultaneously creating jobs and providing a boost to Kentucky’s economy,” Sen. McConnell said in a news release.
Here are the list of where the money will go across the state with the local projects in bold.
|Recipient
|Amount
|Barren River Area Development District
|$283,867
|City of Ashland
|$160,000
|City of Corbin
|$166,667
|City of Danville
|$160,000
|City of Elizabethtown
|$200,000
|Gateway Area Development District
|$299,614
|Kentuckiana Regional Planning and Development Agency
|$600,000
|Kentucky River Area Development District
|$208,265
|Lake Cumberland Area Development District
|$237,107
|Lincoln Trail Area Development District
|$205,779
|Northern Kentucky Area Development District
|$183,238
|Pennyrile Area Development District
|$268,754
|Purchase Area Development District
|$200,000
|Total
|$3,173,291
