Police: Walgreens employee arrested for stealing $25,000 from store

A Walgreens worker has been charged with theft for allegedly stealing $25,000 from the store...
A Walgreens worker has been charged with theft for allegedly stealing $25,000 from the store where she worked.(hillaryfox via Canva)
By WIFR Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR/Gray News) - Police in Illinois say a worker has been arrested for stealing thousands of dollars from her place of employment.

According to the Cherry Valley Police Department, 22-year-old Tajanae Glass has been charged with theft for stealing money from a Rockford-area Walgreens.

Authorities said Glass was caught by a loss prevention manager while working at the store. She is accused of taking around $25,000.

Cherry Valley police said a witness informed officers that Glass was in charge of depositing money into the company bank account. However, she reportedly took various amounts of money from the deposits over the last year.

According to police, Glass provided them with a written confession before being arrested.

The 22-year-old was booked into the Winnebago County Jail on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WIFR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are looking for Angelia Satterfield. They say she was last seen Monday, January 23rd...
Missing woman found dead
Two dead in Floyd County crash, officials say
One name released after Floyd County crash kills two Monday
The family of 60-year-old Vanessa Baker have been praying for word on her whereabouts.
Woman missing since EKY flooding declared legally dead
Simantha McFadden
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing person
Winter Weather Advisory
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Weather Advisory in effect, tracking wintry mix chances

Latest News

Rockcastle County Indictments - 6:00 p.m.
Rockcastle County Indictments - 6:00 p.m.
Rockcastle County Indictments - 4:30 p.m.
Rockcastle County Indictments - 4:30 p.m.
Jason and Travis Kelce are scheduled to face each other at this year's Super Bowl when the...
Fan creates petition for Kelce brothers’ mom to lead Super Bowl coin toss
FILE - Travelers wait in line at a TSA security checkpoint at the Los Angeles International...
Power outage blacks out terminals at Los Angeles airport
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Federal judge allows lawsuit against Kyle Rittenhouse to proceed