Police searching for missing man in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky sheriff’s office is asking for your help to find a man that has been missing for weeks.

Timmothy Hobbs was last seen on December 26th, 2022 near the Fill Ups Gas and Grocery in Jackson County.

Police say Hobbs told a family member he was going to Richmond and declined a ride from a family member.

An official missing persons report was filed on January 28th after no one had heard from him.

Timmothy is 5′11″ and weighs about 130 pounds. He has a scar on the left side of his nose and a mole on his chin. You can see a picture of him in the Facebook post below.

If you have seen him or know where he is, you are asked to call police at 606-287-7121 or 606-287-9979.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.