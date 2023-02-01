Police in one SEKY county warning businesses about counterfeit $50 bills

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two police organizations in one Southeastern Kentucky county have a warning for businesses in their area: Watch out for funny money.

In a post on the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, officials say they were tipped off by the Harlan Police Department that counterfeit $50 bills are in circulation in the county.

They are warning local businesses to double-check bills to make sure they are legit. If a business believes someone might be trying to pay with fake money, they are asked to call police as soon as possible.

