Movie directed by Ethan Hawke being filmed in Frankfort

Owner of Trifecta BBQ, Christina Virgin, was hoping for something big to bring in some more business, but she wasn't expecting a film to shoot in her backyard.
By Grason Passmore
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The stars will be out this week as a movie is filming in Frankfort and businesses in the community are excited about the economic impact it will bring.

Owner of Trifecta BBQ, Christina Virgin, was hoping for something big to bring in some more business, but she wasn’t expecting a star-studded film to shoot right in her backyard.

“Oh, I’m excited,” said Virgin. “I actually just took over ownership of this business in December, and a big goal of mine is to have more people come to downtown and bring it back to life.”

Ethan Hawke is directing the movie ‘Wildcat,’ a look at the life of Flannery O’Connor. It’s set to star the likes of Maya Hawke, Steve Zahn and Laura Linney, among many others.

While most of the production has been in the Louisville area, the cast is coming to Frankfort Wednesday and Thursday.

Capital Avenue and the first blocks of all cross streets will be closed to traffic intermittently on both days from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. The city noting these same areas will be marked No Parking.

But for most, the orange signage reminds them of the fun they had when other big projects used Frankfort as their backdrop.

“When they filmed ‘The Great Race’ years ago with Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon. There was a pool hall here. They filmed it in Woodford County on a big farm, but they filmed them shooting pool here years ago,” said Frankfort resident William King.

And also more recent shoots.

“They had a big boom when they were filming ‘Dreamer,’” said King. “They had downtown blocked off and all of that. And it was neat.”

But most importantly to King, it’s a chance to showcase his city.

“It’s got a lot to offer. You know, downtown is coming back alive,” said King.

According to the city, school and daycare traffic will be allowed and residents can have overnight parking.

The traffic restrictions will not affect downtown.

