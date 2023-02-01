Ky. journalism students make documentary on the holocaust

Five journalism students from Asbury University shot a documentary chronicling their trip to...
Five journalism students from Asbury University shot a documentary chronicling their trip to three concentration camps in Germany and Poland.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Five journalism students from Asbury University shot a documentary chronicling their trip to three concentration camps in Germany and Poland.

The film is called ‘Don’t Forget Us.’

Asbury journalism professor Rich Manieri helped document the ten-day trip.

“Our intention was to try to show the Holocaust and the surrounding events through the eyes of our students,” said Manieri.

The assignment was to shoot this as a news event. Although, in reality, those horrific events are seven decades old, if you’re 20 years old, it’s new to you.

“It is absolutely new to them, and I think because it’s new to them, it then becomes new to the viewer,” said Manieri.

Manieri says the shoot was emotional.

“The one overriding feeling is what human beings are capable of doing to one another,” said Manieri.

The 42-minute film debuted in an on-campus auditorium in front of 300 people.

Gracie Turner was on the trip. It took her months to edit the piece.

“There is a gas chamber that is still up. I didn’t process what it was until we walked in,” Turner said. “It’s just sad the places that are still there. They still have the rumbles of the crematoriums that were still there.”

During this time, Turner was trying to work and hold it together.

“All I can say is sad, and there’s so many emotions that I’m feeling, and it is overwhelming,” Turner said.

From Turner’s perspective, the holocaust isn’t taught in school like it should.

“I took German in high school, and we were never allowed to talk about this,” Turner said. “I showed the documentary to my grandparents, and they told me they had no idea all this happened.”

The next step is to get the documentary into a film festival or distributed to a streaming service.

“We think people need to see it,” Manieri said. It’s worth seeing, and it’s an important story.”

According to a Pew Research Center survey, fewer than half of U.S. adults can correctly answer multiple-choice questions about the number of Jews who were murdered or the way Hitler came into power.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are looking for Angelia Satterfield. They say she was last seen Monday, January 23rd...
Missing woman found dead
Two dead in Floyd County crash, officials say
One name released after Floyd County crash kills two Monday
The family of 60-year-old Vanessa Baker have been praying for word on her whereabouts.
Woman missing since EKY flooding declared legally dead
Simantha McFadden
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing person
Winter Weather Advisory
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Weather Advisory in effect, tracking wintry mix chances

Latest News

Rockcastle County Indictments - 4:30 p.m.
Rockcastle County Indictments - 4:30 p.m.
After a donation, donors can choose to have their names displayed at the business on one of...
ARH Foundation begins ‘Hearts for Hope’ to assist those affected by July floods
Hazard Huddle House under construction
Yes, the Hazard Huddle House is coming back
Thousands of dollars meant for Western Kentucky tornado victims ended up in incorrect hands.
Thousands of donated money sent to people not impacted by WKY tornadoes