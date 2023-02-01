High School Basketball Scoreboard (Jan. 31, 2023)
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(WYMT) - The weather didn’t stop some critical region games from being played across the mountains on Tuesday.
BOYS
Fairview 74, Lawrence County 70
Harlan 73, Bell County 70
Harlan County 94, Pineville 71
Lynn Camp 71, Middlesboro 56
Magoffin County 56, Paintsville 48
South Laurel 62, Williamsburg 36
Southwestern 76, Somerset Christian 53
GIRLS
Ashland 66, Paintsville 53
Bell County 69, Harlan 68
North Laurel 66, Oneida Baptist 11
Pikeville 68, Lawrence County 53
Somerset 71, West Jessamine 41
South Laurel 86, Williamsburg 43
Southwestern 60, McCreary Central 31
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.