High School Basketball Scoreboard (Jan. 31, 2023)

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(WYMT) - The weather didn’t stop some critical region games from being played across the mountains on Tuesday.

BOYS

Fairview 74, Lawrence County 70

Harlan 73, Bell County 70

Harlan County 94, Pineville 71

Lynn Camp 71, Middlesboro 56

Magoffin County 56, Paintsville 48

South Laurel 62, Williamsburg 36

Southwestern 76, Somerset Christian 53

GIRLS

Ashland 66, Paintsville 53

Bell County 69, Harlan 68

North Laurel 66, Oneida Baptist 11

Pikeville 68, Lawrence County 53

Somerset 71, West Jessamine 41

South Laurel 86, Williamsburg 43

Southwestern 60, McCreary Central 31

